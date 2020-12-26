35 Arrested as Uttar Pradesh ‘Love Jihad’ Law Completes 1 Month

The Uttar Pradesh police have made around 35 people arrested since the controversial anti-conversion ordinance came into effect a month ago.

The first case was registered in Bareilly just a day after the legislation came into force.

The police cracked the whip following a complaint of Tikaram Rathore, the father of a 20-year-girl and resident of Sharif Nagar village in Bareilly. He alleged that Uwaish Ahmad (22) had become friends with his daughter and was trying to “coax, coerce and lure” her to convert.

An FIR was lodged at Deorania police station in Bareilly district and the accused was arrested on December 3.

According to reports, nearly a dozen FIRs have been lodged since the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, was notified on November 27.

Eight arrests were made from Etah, seven from Sitapur, four from Greater Noida, three each from Shahjahanpur and Azamgarh, two each from Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Kannauj and one each from Bareilly and Hardoi.