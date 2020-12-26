Arunachal Pradesh: Monpa Handmade paper industry opens in Tawang

In a bid to encourage the traditional way of handmade paper making, a Monpa handmade paper industry was inaugurated at Tsangboo village in Tawang District of Arunachal Pradesh.

The paper industry was inaugurated by Khadi and Village Industries Commission, KVIC Chairman VK Saxena in presence of KVIC CEO Preeta Verma. On this occasion welcoming all Maling Gombu president YASW (Youth action for social welfare) called the day historic in Monpa handmade paper making. “Handmade paper is our tradition and we are going to revive this tradition,” Gombu added.

The other dignitaries present on the occasion were Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok and Arunachal Pradesh KVIC Chairman Dominic Tadar

In his address Chairman Saxena said, “Arunachal Pradesh has a lot of potentials, which if properly utilised can become number one in the entire nation. I fell in love with this state at first sight, KVIC will provide all kinds of support to the state. We have already started a silk unit in Arunachal but due to lockdowns, nothing much could be done. KVIC will shortly appoint locals to train the youths in wood carving and pottery making.” He thanked the state govt for proactively supporting KVIC in implementing projects in this state. KVIC will soon set up agarbatti making units in Arunachal Pradesh which will generate employment for youths he added.

Chairman KVIC shri VK Saxena before his address distributed certificates to the trainees.

KVIC CEO Preeta Verma speaking about the mandate of KVIC said it works for employment generation and to uplift the economy, “We all have to be self sufficient and go vocal for local. We are planning to work for the revival of traditional industry in other parts of Arunachal and shall also provide market,” Verma added.

APKVIB Chairman Dominic Tadar congratulated and appreciated the KVIC Chairman for visiting a State which has no industry at all. “Without interest, no goal can be achieved, and I have that willingness and interest to do something for Arunachal. I need strong support from KVIC to make Arunachal known for its traditional art and local products,” Tadar said.

The Tawang DC, in his address, said, “KVIC is not only reviving a dying traditional art by reviving the local handmade paper industry but also helping us to revive our culture and tradition.”