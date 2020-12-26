Assam to Conduct Dry Run of COVID-19 Vaccine on Dec 28

Centre will carry out a dry run of Covid-19 vaccination on December 28 and 29 in Assam.

Along with Assam, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab steps up for administration of the vaccine and assess the readiness of the planned activities.

Each state will plan it in two districts and preferably in different (five) session type settings e.g. district hospital, CHC/PHC, urban site, private health facility, rural outreach etc.

This will exercise enable end-to-end mobilisation and testing of COVID-19 vaccination process (except the vaccine) and check the usage of Co-WIN in field environment, the linkages between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms and identify challenges and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation including improvements that may be required in the envisaged process. This will also provide a hands-on experience to programme managers at various levels.

The two-day activity will include activities from the necessary data entries in Co-WIN to vaccine receipt and allocation to deployment of team members, mock drill of session sites with test beneficiaries to reporting and evening meeting.

This will also include testing for cold storage and transportation arrangements for COVID-19 vaccine, management of crowd at the session sites with proper physical distancing.

Meanwhile, to facilitate redressal of queries on COVID-19 vaccination and Co-WIN portal related queries, the capacity of the national and sate helplines (1075 and 104) has also been strengthened to address queries.