Foundation Stone of 27 Highway Projects Laid in Assam

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 27 highway projects in Assam on Friday. Chief Minister of the State Sarbananda Sonowal presided over the function.

These projects carry a road length of nearly 439 kilometers, involving construction value of Rs. 2,366 crore. These projects will ease the transportation of commercial goods within and across the State, will improve connectivity at the borders, enhance employment opportunities, save time and fuel, improve tourism and infra development, and will result in providing connectivity for agricultural produce up to larger markets.

The Minister also unveiled a life-size bronze statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Today is the birthday of the late leader.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari assured the State government of his full support in developing NH network in Assam. He said, Assam has a special place in his heart. The Minister said, Rs 2,104 crore were approved for 174 projects under CRIF for the State, out of which Rs 1,177 crore have been released till now. The Minister announced a sum of Rs 221 crore under CRIF for the current year, against the annual accrual of Rs 139 crore only.

Gadkari announced enhancement in the NHO amount for Assam from Rs 1,213 crore to Rs 2,578 crore for current financial year. This was welcomed by the crowd with a thunderous applaud.

The Minister informed that road and infrastructure works worth Rs 85,000 crore will be taken up in the State. Works for a sum of Rs 14,000 crore will be awarded in 2021, while DPR is being made for another Rs 26,000 crore worth projects. He informed that 217 km long roads were completed in the State during 2020 at a cost of Rs 1,102 crore. He said, 357 km road works worth Rs 2,511 crore will be complete in the coming year. 19 projects of 295 km length worth Rs 13,620 crore were awarded this year. DPRs are under preparation for 20 projects of 845 kms worth Rs 25,700 crore, he said.

Gadkari announced construction of a multi modal logistic park (MMLP) in Silchar. This will be the second MMLP in Assam after the one being made in Jogighopa. State government will provide 200 bigha land in Harinachra village along the Barak River. This will benefit the people by way of development of Road and waterways connectivity.

The Minister also announced that construction of Dhuvri-Phoolbari bridge will begin in the coming month. He said, a sum of Rs 4,497 crore will be spent on this 19 km bridge. This will reduce the distance between these two places in Assam and Meghalaya by 203 kms. He informed that he is requesting the Prime Minister to lay its foundation stone in the next 15 days.

He further informed that the DPR is ready and the tender has been floated for the 6.75 km Majuli bridge, which is part of the 131 km long Majuli project worth Rs 900 crore.

Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal assured to take forward all the suggestions given by the Union Minister. He said, his government is committed to development of the State, and uplifting of the life style of its people. He said, he is working in co-operation with the Centre to achieve his government’s targets.