India reports less than 30K Daily New Covid-19 Cases continuously for last 13 days: MoHFW

The exponential rise in recoveries in tandem with lower daily new Covid-19 cases has resulted in a consistent decline in the active cases and low mortality. Total recovered cases are nearing 97.5 lakh (97,40,108) today. India’s cumulative recoveries are the highest in the world, reports the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The rising recoveries have also improved the Recovery Rate to 95.78% today.

India’s present active caseload of 2,81,667 consists of 2.77% of India’s Total Positive Cases.

Following the national pursuit, All States/UTs have a recovery rate of more than 90%.

The daily new cases have been less than 30,000 for the last 13 days. 22,273 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 29 days. 22,274 cases recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours.