Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves Religious Freedom Bill 2020

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Saturday approved the Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020. After the approval by the cabinet, the bill will now be presented in the state Assembly. The bill provides for a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh for conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means.

Reportedly, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had called it his government’s Beti Bachao Abhiyan or save the daughter mission. No one will be able to convert anyone from one religion to another through marriage or “any other fraudulent means by seducing or intimidating anyone” if the bill was passed, he had said.

This Bill will replace the Religious Freedom Act of 1968 (after approval by the State Assembly).

As per reports, any marriage solemnized only for the purpose of converting a person will be considered null and void under the provisions of this proposed legislation, informed State Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

“Under the new Bill, forcing religious conversion on someone will attract 1-5 yrs of imprisonment and a minimum Rs 25,000 fine,” Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was quoted by ANI.

“As per the new MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020, forced conversion of a minor, woman or a person from Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, would draw a minimum jail term of 2-10 years with a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000,” Mishra added.

Moreover, a provision is also being made that those willing to convert need to apply before the district administration two months prior.

With this development, Madhya Pradesh has become the third BJP-ruled state to clear the anti-conversion Jihad bill after Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.