Women Outnumber Men in Tripura; Report Shows More Females Per 1,000 Males

The number of females per 1,000 males is higher in rural areas compared to urban areas of Tripura 1,033 and 956, respectively as per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) report published by the Indian Institute of Health Management Research.

The figure in 2015-16 was 1,000:998, but it has subsequently skewed towards females, the states Education Minister Ratan Nath said.

Nath also said the report showed that the socio- economic condition of the people of the state improved over the years between 2015-16 and 2019-20.

He said, citing the NFHS-5 data, the population living in households with electricity improved to 98.2 in 2019-20 in comparison to the earlier years.

“In 2015-16, improved sanitation facility was available to 63.7 per cent households, which climbed up to 73.6 per cent in 2019-20,” the minister added.

According to the NITI Aayog, there were 900 females per 1,000 males in India in 2013-15.