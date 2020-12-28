13 Returnees from UK Put Under Strict Home Isolation in Meghalaya

Thirteen returnees from the United Kingdom were detected in Meghalaya and put under strict home isolation in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya’s Director of Health Services, Dr Aman Warr while speaking to the media stated that three returnees tested COVID-19 negative while the results of the remaining are awaited.

Dr Warr informed, “Three of the returnees tested negative ad the remaining will be tested today. None of the returnees has shown any signs of symptoms. They will have to follow strict quarantine process for 14 days and another 14 days to stay on the safer side.”

Following the detection of a new coronavirus variant in the United Kingdom, Meghalaya health department is trying to ensure strict screening protocols.

Meanwhile, on December 23, the health and family welfare department had issued a notification mentioning that all entrants to the state from or transited through UK in the past four weeks (from November 25 to December 23) are required to declare their travel history (of past 14 days) to the state’s surveillance units, and at the districts and undergo RT-PCR test.

Commissioner & Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Sampath Kumar in a statement mentioned, “All those tested positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in a separate (isolation) unit coordinated by the State Health Authorities. Those who are found negative on testing with RT-PCR are to undergo seven days of

institutional quarantine followed by another seven days of home quarantine, monitored by the IDSP/District Surveillance Officers.