3 Gujarat Siblings Rescued from Room After Decade

Three siblings in the age group of 30 to 42 years were rescued from a room in which they had been locked up for nearly a decade in Rajkot in Gujarat.

According to reports, an NGO with the help of their father brought them out after broke open the door of the house on Sunday evening.

All the siblings were confined into a room with no access to sunlight, and it was reeking of human faeces with stale food and newspapers scattered around.

Jalpa Patel of “Saathi Seva Group” said, “The siblings, including brothers Amrish and Bhavesh and their sister Meghna, had locked themselves up in the room for nearly a decade.”

“The siblings were in a dishevelled condition, with their hair and beards grown in long locks like those of mendicants. They were too feeble to properly stand up. Their condition was worse even than an Aghori tantrik,” Patel said.

According to Patel, the father of the trio said his children have been in such condition since the death of their mother nearly 10 years ago.

“They may be like what their father says (that they are mentally ill), but they need treatment urgently,” she said.

The members of the NGO brought out the trio and got them cleaned and shaved.

Patel said they are planning to shift the trio to a place where they can get better food and treatment.