Cash-for-Job Scam: Absconding AMCH Doctor Surrenders After 21 Days in Assam

Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) doctor, Dr Ajanta Hazarika surrendered before the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Dibrugarh after 21 days.

Earlier, the doctor went missing after filing a case against her in Dibrugarh PS under sections 120B/420/409/406/506 of the Indian Panel Code (IPC).

The FIR was filed against Dr Hazarika by Amol Nath at Gabharupathar police outpost in Dibrugarh on December 7, 2020.

In the FIR, Nath alleged that Dr Hazarika had taken about Rs 22 lakh from three job aspirants from Dibrugarh with a promise to provide jobs in the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR).

Two of the victims, namely Kishore Deb and Ajay Dutta Biswas, have recorded statements in Dibrugarh CJM court in connection with the cash-for-job scam.

Amol Nath, the complainant in the case, alleged that he had transferred half of the amount sought by Dr Hazarika to the bank accounts of Rajeev Pasashar at Sixmile in Guwahati.

In another case, Rajib Parashar was arrested by Guwahati crime branch in October 2020 for his alleged involvement in extorting money from candidates of various other public service recruitment examinations.