Contraband Worth Over Rs 4.84 Cr Seized under NF Railway in 2020

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has successfully conducted raids in trains and railway premises and recovered items worth Rs 4,84,18,996.

It is to be mentioned that from January to November, 2020, the RPF detected 93 such cases.

Reportedly, 36 of these cases were detected in Assam alone. The value of items recovered during raids in Assam amount to Rs 1,96,11,012.

36 more were detected in West Bengal, 15 cases in Bihar and 3 each in Nagaland and Tripura.

Among the items seized, gold bars of about 4.14 kgs worth about Rs 2,21,95,043 were seized on two occasions at New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati stations. In Guwahati railway station, 13 gold biscuits weighing about 2.15 kgs of value about Rs 1.12 crores were seized on 2nd October.

Among the other various items seized are foreign made Cigarettes of Rs 88,48,000, foreign made foot wear/garments/sweater worth Rs 18,66,955, foreign made electronics items worth Rs 2,83,205, as well as betel nuts /tobacco worth Rs 82,20,272 to mention a few.