WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Devices from Jan 1

WhatsApp will end support on some old Android and iOS smartphones in 2021 according to reports.

The Facebook-owned messaging app will stop working on phones that are not running on at least iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3 operating systems.

For iPhones, all the iPhone models up to the iPhone 4 will lose support for iPhone. This means that those who are using the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S will need to update their operating system to iOS 9 or later in order to continue using WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp will stop working on smartphones that are running on an Android version earlier than 4.0.3. Not a lot of devices currently run on an Android version earlier than 4.0.3. However, some of the models are the HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr, and the Samsung Galaxy S2.