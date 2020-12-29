213 Railway Stations to Provide Free WiFi Services in Assam

Indian Railways is providing fast and free Wi-Fi to passengers at all 370 railway stations (except halt stations) across the jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway.

Of the 370 stations, 213 are in Assam, 94 are in West Bengal, 35 are in Bihar, 20 are in Tripura, 3 are in Arunachal Pradesh, 2 in Nagaland and 1 each in Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram.

The high-speed Wi-Fi services at some stations are provided in collaboration with RailTel and Google. Under the Corporate Social Responsibility, Tata Trust has also supported the initiative.

“Many people availing the free Wi-Fi facility in railway premises are first time users of the internet. There are many heart-warming stories of how the station Wi-Fi has helped transform the lives of many students, labours and even coolies,” said Subhanan Chanda, Chief Public Relations Officer of NF Railway.