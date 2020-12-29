Arnab Goswami Paid BARC CEO to Rig Republic TV TRPs: Mumbai Police

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami had paid 6,000 US dollars to former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta to rig the channel’s TRPs since its launch in 2017, claims Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, the former BARC chief executive officer Partho Dasgupta was arrested on Thursday last week.

Mumbai police in its remand application seeking further custody of Partho Dasgupta, the Mumbai police said Arnab Goswami had paid Dasgupta to rig the channel’s TRPs.

According to the remand application, police have also seized certain valuables from Dasgupta’s residence, including one Tag Heuer wristwatch worth Rs 1 lakh, 62 silver earrings, 700 grams imitation stone, 59 silver-colour bangles, 12 silver-colour necklaces and six silver rings.

Assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, who is heading the probe into the TRP scam, claimed the police have evidence of a number of payments. Waze alleged,“In 2017, Goswami paid him 6,000 US dollars and sponsored a trip for Dasgupta and his family to Switzerland and Denmark;