Bishop Victor Appointed as Archbishop of Shillong

Bishop Victor Lyngdoh of the Jowai Diocese has been appointed by the Vatican as the new Archbishop of Shillong Archdiocese.

The position of the Shillong Archdiocese has been vacant since the demise of Archbishop Rev Dominic Jala in October 2019.

The announcement of the appointment was made at the Archbishop’s House in Shillong on Monday.

Bishop Victor Lyngdoh was born on 14 January 1956, at Wahlang Village, East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya. He entered St. Paul’s Seminary in Shillong pursuing his studies at St. Gabriel’s Higher Secondary School.

He then studied Philosophy at Christ King College in Shillong, subsequently spending his Regency at St. Francis Xavier Church, Mawsynram. He then entered Sacred Heart Theological College in Mawlai. He was ordained priest on 25 January, 1987.

He has served in the following ministries 1987-1990: Assistant Parish Priest, Resurrection Church, Pynursla; 1988: Studied Audio-Visual for Evangelization at Khristu Jyoti, Bangalore; 1991: Assistant Parish Priest, St. Joseph Church, Mawkhar, Shillong; 1991: Studied for B.Ed. at the College of Teacher Education in Shillong; 1992-1994: Parish Priest at Blessed Sacrament Church, Laitlyngkot and Headmaster at Laitlyngkot High School; 1994-2000: Parish Priest at St. Paul’s Church, Upper Shillong and Principal St. Gabriel’s Higher Secondary School; 2001-2005: Mission Procurator, Shillong Archdiocese; 2003-2005: Studied for M.Ed. at Madurai Kamaraj University; 2005: Renewal Course at Sadhana Institute, Lonavala; 2005-2006: Parish Priest at Mary Help of Christians Cathedral, Shillong.

He was ordained as the first Bishop of Nongstoin on 2 April 2006, the newly created diocese from the Archdiocese of Shillong. He served ten years the Nongstoin diocese. Pope Francis transferred him to the diocese of Jowai on 15 October, 2016 and installed on 20 November, 2016.