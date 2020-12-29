FASTag Must from Jan 1, How to Install FASTag in my car?

Vehicle owners moving along the national highway will have to pay double the toll if they do not affix ‘FASTags’ on the vehicles.

The Project Director, National Highways Authority of India, has stated that the National Electronic Toll Collection (FASTag) programme has been implemented on a pan-India basis from January 1.

“The user fee will be collected only through FASTag and vehicles without valid FASTag will have to pay double the user fee at all toll plazas in all lanes,” a release stated.

How to Install FASTag in my car?

There are five ways totally how one can get FASTag. They are :-

Online

NPCI portal

Bank Websites

Amazon

Offline

Toll Plazas



Bank Branches

All the methods are explained in detail below.

NPCI Portal



You can submit the details in the following official link to make a request for FASTag through NPCI Website. The link is given below.

https://www.npci.org.in/request-fastag

Bank Websites

NETC – National Electronic Toll Collection has also authorized the following Banks to issue FASTags to account holders. One can also register through respective bank portals which is given below in the table.

Amazon

You can get FASTag through the famous eCommerce website Amazon.com. The link is given below.

https://www.amazon.in/fastag/s?k=fastag

Toll Plazas

The customer may visit any of the Point of Sale (POS) locations at Toll Plazas to get your FASTag account created. Customer may call on customer care no. Of the Issuer Agency to know more details. Customer need to submit a copy of the following documents along with the application for FASTag.

Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle. Passport size photograph of the vehicle owner KYC documents as per the category of the vehicle owner (viz. Individual / corporate)

For ID and Address proof the following documents can be provided:

Driving License

PAN Card

Passport

Voter ID Card

Aadhar Card (with address)

Bank Branches

You can visit the following bank branches near you and can purchase FASTag for your vehicle.