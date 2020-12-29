FASTag Must from Jan 1, How to Install FASTag in my car?

Vehicle owners moving along the national highway will have to pay double the toll if they do not affix ‘FASTags’ on the vehicles.

The Project Director, National Highways Authority of India, has stated that the National Electronic Toll Collection (FASTag) programme has been implemented on a pan-India basis from January 1.

“The user fee will be collected only through FASTag and vehicles without valid FASTag will have to pay double the user fee at all toll plazas in all lanes,” a release stated.

How to Install FASTag in my car?

There are five ways totally how one can get FASTag. They are :-

Online

NPCI portal
Bank Websites
Amazon
Offline

Toll Plazas

Bank Branches
All the methods are explained in detail below.

NPCI Portal

You can submit the details in the following official link to make a request for FASTag through NPCI Website. The link is given below.

https://www.npci.org.in/request-fastag

Bank Websites
NETC – National Electronic Toll Collection has also authorized the following Banks to issue FASTags to account holders. One can also register through respective bank portals which is given below in the table.

S. No.Member BanksIssuerAcquirer
1Airtel Payments BankYes
2Axis Bank LtdYesYes
3Bank of BarodaYes
4Canara BankYes
5City Union Bank LtdYes
6EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANKYes
7Federal BankYes
8FINO Payments BankYes
9HDFC BankYesYes
10ICICI BankYesYes
11IDFC FIRST BankYesYes
12Indusind BankYesYes
13Karur Vysya BankYesYes
14Kotak Mahindra BankYesYes
15Nagapur Nagarik Sahakari BankYes
16PAYTM Payments BankYesYes
17Punjab and Maharashtra Co-op BankYes
18Punjab National BankYesYes
19Saraswat Co-operative BankYes
20South Indian BankYes
21State Bank of IndiaYesYes
22Syndicate BankYes
23Union Bank of IndiaYes
24Yes Bank LtdYes

Amazon

You can get FASTag through the famous eCommerce website Amazon.com. The link is given below.

https://www.amazon.in/fastag/s?k=fastag

Toll Plazas

The customer may visit any of the Point of Sale (POS) locations at Toll Plazas to get your FASTag account created. Customer may call on customer care no. Of the Issuer Agency to know more details. Customer need to submit a copy of the following documents along with the application for FASTag.

  1. Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle.
  2. Passport size photograph of the vehicle owner
  3. KYC documents as per the category of the vehicle owner (viz. Individual / corporate)

For ID and Address proof the following documents can be provided:

  • Driving License
  • PAN Card
  • Passport
  • Voter ID Card
  • Aadhar Card (with address)

Bank Branches

You can visit the following bank branches near you and can purchase FASTag for your vehicle.

  • Airtel Payments Bank
  • Axis Bank Ltd
  • Bank of Baroda
  • Canara Bank
  • City Union Bank Ltd
  • EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK
  • Federal Bank
  • FINO Payments Bank
  • HDFC Bank
  • ICICI Bank
  • IDFC FIRST Bank
  • Indusind Bank
  • Karur Vysya Bank
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • Nagapur Nagarik Sahakari Bank
  • PAYTM Payments Bank
  • Punjab and Maharashtra Co-op Bank
  • Punjab National Bank
  • Saraswat Co-operative Bank
  • South Indian Bank
  • State Bank of India
  • Syndicate Bank
  • Union Bank of India
  • Yes Bank Ltd

    Customer Care

    The Helpline number for FASTag for various banks are listed below.

    S No.Issuing BankCustomer Care Helpline No
    1Axis Bank1800-419-8585
    2EQUITAS Small Finance Bank1800 103 1222
    3Federal Bank1800-266-9520
    4Fino Payments Bank1860-266-3466
    5HDFC Bank1800-120-1243
    6ICICI Bank1800-2100-104
    7IDFC FIRST Bank1800-266-9970
    8Karur Vysya Bank1800-102-1916
    9Kotak Mahindra Bank1800-419-6606
    10PayTM Payments Bank Ltd1800-102-6480
    11Punjab & Maharashtra Co-op Bank1800-223-993
    12Punjab National Bank080-67295310
    13Saraswat Bank1800-266-9545
    14South Indian Bank1800-425-1809
    15State Bank of India1800-11-0018
    16Syndicate Bank1800-425-0585
    17Bank of Baroda1800-103-4568
    18City Union Bank1800-258-7200
    19Yes Bank Ltd.1800 -1200
    20Indusind Bank1860 -500- 5004
    21Union Bank of India1800- 22- 22 44/080-61817110
    22Nagapur Nagarik Sahakari Bank1800 -266- 7183
    23Airtel Payments Bank400
    24IHMCL1033
