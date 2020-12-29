FASTag Must from Jan 1, How to Install FASTag in my car?

Vehicle owners moving along the national highway will have to pay double the toll if they do not affix ‘FASTags’ on the vehicles.
The Project Director, National Highways Authority of India, has stated that the National Electronic Toll Collection (FASTag) programme has been implemented on a pan-India basis from January 1.
“The user fee will be collected only through FASTag and vehicles without valid FASTag will have to pay double the user fee at all toll plazas in all lanes,” a release stated.
How to Install FASTag in my car?
There are five ways totally how one can get FASTag. They are :-
Online
NPCI portal
Bank Websites
Amazon
Offline
Toll Plazas
Bank Branches
All the methods are explained in detail below.
NPCI Portal
You can submit the details in the following official link to make a request for FASTag through NPCI Website. The link is given below.
https://www.npci.org.in/request-fastag
Bank Websites
NETC – National Electronic Toll Collection has also authorized the following Banks to issue FASTags to account holders. One can also register through respective bank portals which is given below in the table.
|S. No.
|Member Banks
|Issuer
|Acquirer
|1
|Airtel Payments Bank
|Yes
|–
|2
|Axis Bank Ltd
|Yes
|Yes
|3
|Bank of Baroda
|Yes
|–
|4
|Canara Bank
|Yes
|–
|5
|City Union Bank Ltd
|Yes
|–
|6
|EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK
|Yes
|–
|7
|Federal Bank
|Yes
|–
|8
|FINO Payments Bank
|Yes
|–
|9
|HDFC Bank
|Yes
|Yes
|10
|ICICI Bank
|Yes
|Yes
|11
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|Yes
|Yes
|12
|Indusind Bank
|Yes
|Yes
|13
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Yes
|Yes
|14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|Yes
|Yes
|15
|Nagapur Nagarik Sahakari Bank
|Yes
|–
|16
|PAYTM Payments Bank
|Yes
|Yes
|17
|Punjab and Maharashtra Co-op Bank
|Yes
|–
|18
|Punjab National Bank
|Yes
|Yes
|19
|Saraswat Co-operative Bank
|Yes
|–
|20
|South Indian Bank
|Yes
|–
|21
|State Bank of India
|Yes
|Yes
|22
|Syndicate Bank
|Yes
|–
|23
|Union Bank of India
|Yes
|–
|24
|Yes Bank Ltd
|Yes
|–
Amazon
You can get FASTag through the famous eCommerce website Amazon.com. The link is given below.
https://www.amazon.in/fastag/s?k=fastag
Toll Plazas
The customer may visit any of the Point of Sale (POS) locations at Toll Plazas to get your FASTag account created. Customer may call on customer care no. Of the Issuer Agency to know more details. Customer need to submit a copy of the following documents along with the application for FASTag.
- Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle.
- Passport size photograph of the vehicle owner
- KYC documents as per the category of the vehicle owner (viz. Individual / corporate)
For ID and Address proof the following documents can be provided:
- Driving License
- PAN Card
- Passport
- Voter ID Card
- Aadhar Card (with address)
Bank Branches
You can visit the following bank branches near you and can purchase FASTag for your vehicle.
- Airtel Payments Bank
- Axis Bank Ltd
- Bank of Baroda
- Canara Bank
- City Union Bank Ltd
- EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK
- Federal Bank
- FINO Payments Bank
- HDFC Bank
- ICICI Bank
- IDFC FIRST Bank
- Indusind Bank
- Karur Vysya Bank
- Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Nagapur Nagarik Sahakari Bank
- PAYTM Payments Bank
- Punjab and Maharashtra Co-op Bank
- Punjab National Bank
- Saraswat Co-operative Bank
- South Indian Bank
- State Bank of India
- Syndicate Bank
- Union Bank of India
- Yes Bank Ltd
Customer Care
The Helpline number for FASTag for various banks are listed below.
S No. Issuing Bank Customer Care Helpline No 1 Axis Bank 1800-419-8585 2 EQUITAS Small Finance Bank 1800 103 1222 3 Federal Bank 1800-266-9520 4 Fino Payments Bank 1860-266-3466 5 HDFC Bank 1800-120-1243 6 ICICI Bank 1800-2100-104 7 IDFC FIRST Bank 1800-266-9970 8 Karur Vysya Bank 1800-102-1916 9 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1800-419-6606 10 PayTM Payments Bank Ltd 1800-102-6480 11 Punjab & Maharashtra Co-op Bank 1800-223-993 12 Punjab National Bank 080-67295310 13 Saraswat Bank 1800-266-9545 14 South Indian Bank 1800-425-1809 15 State Bank of India 1800-11-0018 16 Syndicate Bank 1800-425-0585 17 Bank of Baroda 1800-103-4568 18 City Union Bank 1800-258-7200 19 Yes Bank Ltd. 1800 -1200 20 Indusind Bank 1860 -500- 5004 21 Union Bank of India 1800- 22- 22 44/080-61817110 22 Nagapur Nagarik Sahakari Bank 1800 -266- 7183 23 Airtel Payments Bank 400 24 IHMCL 1033