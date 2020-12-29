Forest Official Seizes Animals’ Meat, Carcasses in Arunachal

Forest department officials have seized a huge cache of wildlife meat and carcasses at Doimukh check gate in Arunachal Pradesh’s Banderdewa area.

According to reports, the animal meats and carcasses were seized during a checking drive at the Doimukh check gate on December 28.

The seized items included carcasses of jungle fowl, barking deers, dried wild boar meat, dried porcupine,squirrel, farm civet and 15 birds of three different species.

Divisional Forest Officer of Banderdewa, H B Abo said that most of the wild animals’ carcasses have been transported from East Kameng and Pakke Kessang districts in a bus.” He also said that the birds were brought in from Hoj village under Doimukh circle.

The seized meat and carcasses were later destroyed at Kola Camp near Doimukh by the forest officials.