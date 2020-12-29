IIT, Medical College to Come Up in Manipur

Union home minister, Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the Churachandpur Medical College and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Muongkhong in Manipur.

The foundations of the educational institutions was virtually launched during a function held in Imphal.

Manipur chief minister, N Biren Singh along with other ministers of the state were present on the occasion.

“Honored to attend the foundation stone laying and inauguration of major projects by Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShahji,” tweeted N Biren Singh.

“We are indebted to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji & @AmitShahJi for extending the Inner Line Permit to protect the indigenous population of the state,” the tweet further said.