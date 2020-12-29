Tea Plucker’s Son Cracks Civil Exam, Helps 10 Student to Make it to the ACS Category

In the midst of the gloom casted by the ongoing pandemic and the new strain of coronavirus, we all feel desperate to tear our way to something good and inspiring.

One such story is of the son of a tea garden worker in Assam who cracked Assam Public Service Commission the results of which was announced recently.

Masi Topno secured the 98th position among the 135 candidates who got selected from Assam. Topno has done his post graduation from Cotton University and hails from a tea-workers family of Sycotta Tea Estate of Mariani under Titabar civil sub-division of Jorhat district.

Topno ‘s father passed away last year and his mother has been toiling to get the ends meet especially for his education. According to a report Topno expressed that he and his family has faced many difficulties to get him to this position. Hence, cracking the examination comes as a great achievement for him.

He further said that this achievement would have been impossible without the support of his mother who worked beyond her regular job by rearing pigs and goats to arrange extra money for his education.

Topno, too gave tuitions to students to earn some money. Later he started working as faculty member in an IAS coaching institute in Jorhat. Interestingly, 10 of his student too made it to the ACS category, one of who secured a position ahead of him.