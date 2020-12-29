Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to Inaugurate 1st “Sports School” in Northeast

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate a sports school in Shillong which is also the first in the North Eastern States.

According to reports, the Assam Rifles Public School (ARPS) at Laitkor in Meghalaya would be converted into a sports school — one of the few such schools around the country.

The ‘Sports School’, which will be inaugurated on January 4, 2021, will be known as ARPS (Sports), Laitkor having 50 boys and so girls students selected by Sports Authority of India (SAI) who will be coached and trained by the personnel of SAL.

It will have facilities for training in three streams of athletics, archery and fencing.

Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force in the world with its headquarters in the Meghalaya capital, runs 42 ARPSs across the region. These schools provide education to children of its soldiers and also the local population. Over the years all ARPSs have made substantial contribution in providing quality education for upliftment of the region.

“The Assam Rifles and SAI are signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for initially inducting 100 students with proven/potential talent in athletics, archery and fencing. All expenditure on academics and training of the students will be sponsored by SAI under the `Khelo India’ scheme of the Government of India,” a Assam Rifles official informed. Director General Assam Rifles, Lieutenant General Sukhdeep Sangwan has been instrumental in conversion of ARPS Laitkor to a Sports School on the line of Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai Sonipat, Haryana,” the official added.