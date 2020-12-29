World Needs to be Ready for ‘More Severe’ Pandemics: WHO

The World Health Organization on Monday has warned that worse pandemics could lie ahead, AFP reported.

The health body urged world leaders to get serious about preparedness against future contagions.

Acknowledging the fact that the coronavirus outbreak has had a devastating impact around the globe- WHO Emergencies chief Michael Ryan told reporters, “This is a wakeup call.”

“This pandemic has been very severe. It has spread around the world extremely quickly and it has affected every corner of this planet, but this is not necessarily the big one,” he added.

Ryan noted that while the coronavirus is “very transmissible, and it kills people”, its current case fatality rate was “reasonably low” in comparison to other emerging diseases. “We need to get ready for something that may even be more severe in the future,” he said.