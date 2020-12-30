Centre Extends Suspension of Flight To and From UK till January 7

Amid the detection of the more infectious strain of Covid mutant virus the Centre has extended the temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom till January 7, 2021, Union civil aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Wednesday.

“Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021. Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly,” Puri said on Twitter.

India had earlier banned UK flights on December 23 till the 31st.

According to the health ministry, 20 people who returned to India from Britain have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 so far.

The flight operations were suspended because of a new strain of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. India had suspended all flights from Britain last week until the end of the month as the new variant of the virus detected in the UK triggered widespread concern and travel restrictions across the world.

The Union health minister yesterday informed that all the international passengers who have arrived in India during the last 14 days (from 9th Dec to 22nd Dec, 2020), if symptomatic and tested positive will be subjected to genome sequencing, in the view of new COVID strain.

Reportedly, the ministry said that from November 25 to December 23 midnight, about 33,000 passengers arrived at various Indian airports from the UK. All these passengers are being tracked and subjected to RT-PCR tests by states and union territories.