Centre to Hold Sixth Round of Talks with Farmers Today

The Centre on Wednesday will hold sixth round of talks with the protesting farmers to resolve the issue that erupted due to the three new Farm laws passed by the Centre.

The farmers are adamant about repealing the three new farm laws and seeking a legal guarantee on the MSP among other issues.

As per reports, ahead of the crucial sixth round of talks after a three-week hiatus, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said they discussed and finalised the government’s position for the meeting.

Tomar, the Minister for Agriculture, and Goyal, the Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, and MoS Commerce and Industry Som Parkash have been representing the Centre at the talks with the farmers. Tomar on Monday said he is hopeful of an early solution to the impasse.

40 protesting farmer unions for the next round of talks was invited today to discuss on all relevant issues to find a “logical solution” with “open mind” to the prolonged impasse over the three new Agri laws that were enacted in September.

The fifth round of talks was held on December 5, while the sixth round originally scheduled for December 9 was called off after an informal meeting of Home Minister Shah with some union leaders failed to reach any breakthrough.