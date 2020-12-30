Darjeeling Himalayan Railway to Experience New Vistadome Coach

Soon, tourists will get a breathtaking experience with new Vistadome tourist coaches by the Indian Railways.

According to the details shared by the Railway Ministry, these Vistadome coaches will make train journeys memorable for the passengers, as well as give a further boost to tourism. Indian Railways’ new design Vistadome tourist coach has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The Vistadome coaches are European-style coaches, which offer a panoramic view to railway passengers while improving the comfort of travel.

It is rightly said, "Journey is best measured in terms of memories rather than miles." Take a look at the new Vistadome coaches of Indian Railways that will give an unforgettable travel experience to passengers & will ensure that they truly have a journey to remember. pic.twitter.com/o2Srs0xR4B — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 30, 2020

The Vistadome coaches operating on the Indian Railways network, have been provided with large windows on the sides as well as with glass panels on the roof of the trains.

The Vistadome coaches are being operated on select routes including the Nilgiri Mountain Railway line, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Kalka-Shimla Railway, Kangra Valley Railway, Matheran Hill Railway, between Dadar in Mumbai and Madgoan in Araku Valley as well as in the Kashmir Valley.