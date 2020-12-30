District Level consultative Committee meeting held at Tawang

The quarterly meeting of the District Level Review Committee, District Level Security Committee & District Consultative Committee of Concerned Departments and Banks of Tawang was held on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Sang Phuntsok, DC Tawang.

The Lead District Manager, Lead Bank office Tawang briefed the house on progress and achievement report prepared by him basing on the reports submitted by Banks. This was followed by a discussion on the minutes of the last DCC meeting for the quarter which ended in March and June 2020.

During the review of the overall performance of banks, it was found that the credit Ratio was very low in comparison to other banks functioning in other districts of the state. It was discussed that the outstanding of priority sector loans of the District has increased slightly, the Bank Branches in District should function as a financial literacy centre and conduct at least five financial literacy camps and two digital literacy camps by every bank in a month said Lead Bank Manager.

Phuntsok, in his address to the Bankers, said, “The Banks functioning in the district should come up with CSR activities, and through these CSR activities they should sponsor the village or a deserving individual but the benefit should reach to the poorest of poor in the society.”

At the request of NABARD Manager DDM(R) S.Das who came from Itanagar to attend this meeting, DC Tawang released the Potential linked Credit Plan 2021-22 for Tawang district prepared by NABARD.