NIA Files Chargesheet Against NSCN(IM) in Extortion Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against five members including a self-styled colonel and his wife of the NSCN(IM).

According to reports, the chargesheet has been filed in an extortion case in Nagaland involving an amount of over Rs 1.5 crore, an official said.

A self-styled colonel of the NSCN(IM), Rayilung Nsarangbe, a self-styled private of the outfit, Lamci Iralu, Zingshongam Muinao, Ruth Chawang and Ramningle Pame have been named in the chargesheet, an NIA spokesperson said.

The case relates to the recovery of Rs 1,58,72,800 along with illegal arms, ammunition, explosives and incriminating documents from the residential premises of Nsarangbe and his wife Chawang, the official said.

The investigation has found a well-organised extortion racket of the NSCN(IM) involving criminal intimidation of various companies undertaking road construction projects in Manipur, he added.