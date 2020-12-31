Arunachal Pradesh: Need for Sensitization Highlighted to Prevent Crime Against Women at Workplace

A review meeting of the Internal Complain Committee(ICC) and Local Complain Committee(LCC) constituted under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace(Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal)Act 2013 was held on Wednesday in the conference hall of DC Office Tawang.

Sang Phuntsok, Deputy Commissioner Tawang, while addressing the officials, emphasized that lack of awareness among the general public could be the reason for not filing any case, so we have to sensitize our sisters and daughters about this act and asked the ICCs to take up the cases if any in their concerned departments. He further suggested that the Department concerned should organize a sensitization program involving all the employees to check for any probable crime.

Nineteen Presiding officers/officials from various departments functioning in the district and Nawang Yuton, Chairperson LCC attended the meeting. The meeting was chaired by The review meeting was followed by sensitization to the members present on women empowerment and child protection act, adoption laws and information on the functioning of One Stop Centre (OSC) and service provided by it, by the Child Development Project officer Dondup Pema, Case Worker OSC Tawang Advocate Sonam Zangmu and Advocate Tsering Norbu, LPO, DCPU Tawang.