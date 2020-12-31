Following inferno in Dzukou Valley, Manipur CM Calls for Help

After a massive fire broke out in Dzukou Valley located on the border of Manipur and Nagaland, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh who took stock of the situation today cautioned about the spread of the fire and called for help.

“This photo is clicked at 8.30 am from Mao side at mount khugho.(Dzuko FIRE)It has already crossed Mount ASIi the highest peak of Manipur.If the wind direction going to southern side,There is high possibility of entering in the thickest forest call Koziirii in Manipur. Need help,” tweeted the CM after taking stock of the situation.

“The wildfire at Dzuko valley is very alarming now and this needs immediate attention before it spreads towards Mt. Iso. The Fire service, Forest officials and volunteers are reaching the site. Also requesting the NDRF to assist us to contain the situation,” Singh added.

The scenic Dzukou valley is a popular tourist spot and is famous for its seasonal flowers and bio-diversity. The inferno occurred on Tuesday night following which the Nagaland state disaster management authority requisitioned Indian Air Force choppers to help douse the fire.

OSD of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), Johnny Raungmei confirmed the fire incident. He, however, said that the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained.

He said the NSDMA has already requisitioned IAF choppers to douse the fire.

Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) president Zakieletuo Tsukru also confirmed the fire incident and said that the careTaker of Dzukou valley has informed that the fire has engulfed the area away from the picturesque Dzukou valley.