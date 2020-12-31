Immunization cum COVID-19 Vaccination workshop held at Tawang

A meeting of the District Task Force for immunization cum COVID-19 Vaccination workshop was held today in Tawang. The meeting was presided by Sang Phuntsok, IAS Deputy Commissioner Tawang and attended by the DMO, Med Superintendent, DRCHO, members from other Departments, Paramilitary force and all the Medical Officers from CHC, PHCs of the district.

Dr.Lobsang Tempa, DRCHO Tawang highlighted plans for Vaccination. He informed that 1002 registered frontline workers will be benefitted from COVID-19 vaccination in the first phase in the Tawang district, which includes health workers, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers.

Explaining about National Immunization Day to be observed coming on 17th January 2021, he informed that 4537 Children between 0 to 5 years of age in the district will be immunised with Oral Polio Vaccination.

Speaking to the members present DMO Dr Wangdi Lama requested all the ASHA, Anganwadi workers to spread awareness on COVID-19 and follow necessary SOPs for compulsory use of mask, maintenance of social distancing, regular hand wash and avoid party and picnic on New Year etc.

Phuntsok, DC Tawang appreciating the Health workers said that health workers are always frontliners. He asked the medical officers to follow the state govt. instructions on the prescription of Generic medicines.

Though District Hospital is running short of General Duty Medical Officers but appreciated the management for running it smoothly and he wished everyone a healthy and prosperous COVID-19 free society in the coming year and throughout life.