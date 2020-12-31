Mizoram Govt Asks Public to Report Arrivals of Passengers from UK

The Mizoram government on Wednesday asked people, who return from the United Kingdom and other European countries to report to the medical counter in all the entry points in the wake of the outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus in the UK.

A notification issued by the state government said that, “In the interest of public health and safety and in the light of the recent new strain of Covid-19, which has affected UK and other European countries, the public are requested to immediately report any arrivals of relatives/friends from abroad into Mizoram to the Helpline number 102(Toll Free)/0389-2323336/0389-2322336/0389-2318336.”

The returnees will have to be placed under quarantine at designated facilities till the next round or confirmatory test of the new strain of virus, the notification said.

The number of the United Kingdom returnees, who have tested positive for the new strain of Coronavirus, has reached 20 on Wednesday, Union Health Ministry said.