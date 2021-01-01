‘Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai’: PM Modi Pens Motivational Poem

Welcoming the year 2021 on a poetic note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pens a “mesmerising and motivating poem”, ‘Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai’.

MyGovIndia’s Twitter handle. The poem is titled “Abhi toh Suraj Uga Hai (The Sun has just Risen)”.

“Let’s start our first day of the new year with a mesmerising and motivating poem ‘Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai’, written by our beloved PM @narendramodi,” read the caption. Listen to the poem here:

Let's start our first day of the new year with a mesmerizing and motivating poem 'Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai', written by our beloved PM @narendramodi. @PIB_India @MIB_India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/9ajaqAX76w — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 1, 2021

The video shared along with the poem pays tribute to frontline workers including doctors, soldiers and police, and also to farmers. PM Modi’s poem alludes to the pandemic and people’s hardship amid the crisis.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also extended new year greetings with a message on Twitter. “Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail,” he wrote.

The PM had earlier during the day virtually laid the foundation stone of the Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India.

Today, the country has taken a different approach. We have decided to change the approach towards housing. Why should the country not get better technology?” PM Modi said.