Agartala Among 6 Cities Selected under Light House Project

Under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India, PM Narendra Modi on January 1, 2021 virtually laid the foundation stone of the Light House Projects.

The project involves the construction of around 1,000 houses each with allied infrastructure facilities within a year using new-age alternate global technologies, materials, and processes in Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Agartala (Tripura) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, and chief ministers of Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, respectively were also present.

“On the first day of 2021, will be taking part in a programme aimed at transforming India’s urban landscape. Will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects and distribute PMAY (Urban) and ASHA-India awards,” PM Modi tweeted.

Six cities across the country have been selected as “live laboratories” for a pilot project under which 1,000 houses will be built using innovative technologies that are low-cost, sustainable and disaster-resistant, according to a senior official of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

The The Light House Projects (LHPs) will showcase the best forms of technology, used for public welfare. It will make you proud that our nation is leveraging such technology to give an impetus to our development trajectory.