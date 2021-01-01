Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Donates for Ram Temple

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu donated for the Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teertha Kshetra in Ayodhya on Thursday.

Taking to his Twitter, CM Khandu wrote: “On this auspicious Donyi Polo Day, offered my humble contribution to Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teertha Kshetra, Ayodhya to mark the start of the statewide donation drive.”

With Khandu’s contribution, Arunachal Pradesh began to collect donations for the construction of the Ram mandir on Thursday.

Donyi Polo is a festival celebrated by the indigenous tribes of Arunachal Pradesh on the last day of the year.

The name Donyi-Polo means ‘Sun-Moon’ and was chosen for the religion in the process of its revitalisation and institutionalisation started in the 1970s in response to inroads made by Christianity and the possibility of absorption into Hinduism.