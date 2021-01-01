Dzukou Valley Wildfire Spreads to Manipur, Amit Shah Assures Assistance

Union Minister Amit Shah called up Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and assured him of all necessary assistance from the Centre to contain the wildfire which broke out in Dzukou Range in neighbouring Nagaland.

Meanwhile the raging wildfire has spread to Senapati district of the state of Manipur.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Manipur chief minsister N Biren Singh wrote, “Just received a call from Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri

@AmitShah Ji to assess and discuss the situation about the wildfire at Dzuko valley. Amit Shah Ji has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at earliest.”

Eatlier on December 31, 2020, The Indian Air Force (IAF) has engaged aa Mi-17V5 helicopter to tame the massive fire in Dzokou Valley, a popular trekking destination on the Manipur-Nagaland border.

A spokesperson of the Shillong headquartered Eastern Air Command said that the helicopter was launched on the basis of a requisition by the Nagaland government.

“The helicopter is equipped with Bambi Bucket for the fire-fighting in Dzukou Valley near Kohima,” Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said on Thursday.

Rajkumar M, the Divisional Forest Officer of Kohima had said that the main valley was not on fire.