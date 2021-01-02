67 Persons Penalised for Drink Driving on New Year’s Eve in Guwahati

Guwahati Police have penalised as many as 67 persons for drink driving on December 31 night in the city.

According to reports, the police have realised fines to the tune of Rs 63,000.

The police set up check posts and checked vehicles at places like Ambari, ABC, Ganeshguri, Dispur, Jalukbari, Chandmari, and Ulubari, among others.

The drive was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Police (Traffic) Pranjit Borah along with the officials from Transport, Excise and Health Departments.

It is to be mentioned that the city cops had held an eight-day-long drive against drunk driving and December 31st, 2020 was the last day.

“We have come up with a new method to check the alcohol count of drivers this time. We got a contactless device from the Excise Department to check alcohol count,” DCP Borah said.

As per a press statement by the State Excise Department, the device named ‘Alco Patrol Breathe Analyser’ can detect a person who has consumed alcohol within a span of just 5 seconds.

In an initiative by the State Excise Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya and Commissioner of Excise, Rakesh Kumar, the administration has purchased around 250 Breathe Analyser machines from a Hong Kong-based company.

“This particular device has a camera attached to it as well as a thermal printer. Our department has been waiting long for such kind of sophisticated device. Finally, we are on board,” said Public Relation Officer of Excise, Sailendra Pandey.

With the help of these machines, it will be easier to take legal action against the violators who break the law and drink in public places, Pandey stated further.

Notably, such sophisticated devices are being actively used in many developed nations amid the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, 10 accidents were reported at various parts of the city that left two dead and five injured.