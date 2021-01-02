889 4G Towers to be Installed Under #RestartMeghalaya Mission

To improve the internet and telecommunication connectivity, various plans have been initiated under the Restart Meghalaya Mission.

According to reports, the government of Meghalaya has already installed 115 out of 521 VSATs in various disrticts with the aim to empower the villagers with internet connectivity.

Further, 889 4G towers will be installed that will cover 1,164 additional villages and stretches of national Highways.

Earlier in 2020, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday launched the ‘Restart Meghalaya Mission (RMM)’ to revive the State’s economy, which came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An amount of Rs 14,515 crores would be spent for implementation of the mission during the next three years.

Announcing this during the 74th Independence Day celebrations held here, Chief Minister Sangma said, ” I’m committing an amount of Rs. 14,515 crores which is to be spent over the next three years for the ‘Restart Meghalaya Mission’. Of this, Rs 7,839 crores have been earmarked for this year.”

He added that the Mission comprises a series of programmes to support farmers and entrepreneurs and to build growth-promoting basic infrastructure. It was launched based on the recommendation of the Chief Minister’s Task Force on the State’s Economy.

“We are calling this mission ‘Restart’ because we want to revive and give a push to the different development activities that were brought to a standstill by COVID.”

Meanwhile, various water supply schemes have been sanctioned to ensure a self-sufficient Meghalaya in water supply.

“We are targeting to provide Functional Household Tap Connections to 5,89,000 rural households in the State by 2022, under the Jal Jeevan Mission,” added Cornad Sangma.

The details are as below:

• The Tura Water Supply Scheme with an investment of Rs. 35 crore has been completed.

• The Sohra Water Supply Scheme with an investment of Rs. 25 crore is also at an advanced stage of completion.

• The Baghmara Water Supply Scheme with an investment of Rs. 60 crore has been recently sanctioned.

• Other schemes like the Greater Ampati Water Supply Scheme and the Nongstoin Water Supply Schemes are progressing as per schedule.