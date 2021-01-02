Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Discontinues Tweeting COVID Updates

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he would stop giving Coronavirus updates through his Twitter handle as the number of COVID cases in Assam has substantially dropped and the recovery rate has fallen below 0.5%.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the minister wrote, “For 270+ days, I’ve shared #Covid updates. With a positivity rate of below 0.5%, & considering life is back to pre-Covid times including opening of schools & colleges, I shall discontinue the same from today except for special information. Now updates will come from @nhm_assam.”

Further the minister stated that going forward all the updates realted to COVID-19 will now come from the official handle of National Health Mission (NHM), Assam.

Meanwhile, Assam’s COVID-19 tally rose to 2,16,251 with 40 more people testing positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,049, a bulletin issued by the state government’s National Health Mission said on Saturday.

Four persons succumbed to the disease since Friday, taking the total death toll to 1049 with the current death rate at 0.48 per cent while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.