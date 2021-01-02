Higher Educational Institutes to Reopen from Jan 5 in Arunachal

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen all higher education institutions after many month due to Covid-19 pandemic, report said.

The state government is to reopen universities, colleges and polytechnics– from January 5. An official said, It has also declared Saturday a ‘working day’ till normalcy returns, as the “colleges/HEIs are facing acute shortage of physical teaching-learning days to complete the syllabus.

He further added, “However, no decision regarding the reopening of hostels has been taken yet, which will be intimated by the Government in due course of time.”

The offline classes for students of classes X and XII started from November 16 last and for students of classes VIII, IX and XI, these are slated to begin from January 4.

The State Directorate of Higher and Technical Education has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all to maintain all the corona norms.

For colleges and polytechnics (both government and private), students of first/second semesters will have their offline classes on Monday and Thursday, while students of third/fourth semesters will have classes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Students of the fifth/sixth semesters will have their classes on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.