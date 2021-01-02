India to Resume UK Flights from January 8

The centre has decided to resume flights between India and United Kingdom from January 8.

Flights between India and the United Kingdom, suspended since December 23 to contain the transmission of the new, more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus detected in that country.

As per reports there will be only 15 flights per week for the first two weeks. So far, 29 samples have tested positive for the new strain of the virus as stated by the health ministry.

“It has been decided that flights between India & the UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. DGCA will issue the details shortly,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted on Twitter.