NDRF Deploys 60 Personnel to Combat Wildfires at Dzukou Valley

As many as 60 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to extinguish the wildfire in the scenic Dzukou range in Nagaland’s Kohima district.

According to reports, three helicopters equipped with Bambi bucket have been deployed by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to fight the wildfire.

IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter was deployed for fire fighting mission at Dzuko valley near Kohima, Nagaland and a C-130J Hercules aircraft airlifted nine tonnes load with 48 NDRF personnel from Guwahati to Dimapur. IAF is deploying three more helicopters equipped with Bambi Bucket,” IAF informed via Twitter.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured assistance to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to contain wildfire on the Manipur-Nagaland border.

Taking to Twitter, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said, “The @NDRFHQ has now deployed 60 personnel at the wildfire site at Dzuko valley. Also 2 helicopters equipped with Bambi bucket have been deployed to fight the wildfire. Thanks to Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji @DrJitendraSingh and all concerned for the swift response.”

Earlier Union Minister Amit Shah has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at earliest.

Singh further said that he received a call from the Union Home Minister on Friday morning to assess and discuss the situation about the wildfire at Dzuko valley.

The Indian Air Force on Thursday has engaged a Mi-17V5 helicopter to tame a massive wildfire in Dzukou Valley, a popular trekking destination on the Manipur-Nagaland border.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Governor RN Ravi visited Dzukou valley on Wednesday, a Raj Bhavan release issued on Thursday said.

During his visit, Ravi had a first-hand assessment of the intensity of the devastating fire in the trekking route to the valley and the extent of the destruction, it said.

The absence of a functional Standard Operating Protocol to effectively respond to such a disaster has aggravated the situation, the release said.

A massive wildfire has been reported from the famed Dzukou Valley located on the border of Manipur and Nagaland, causing damage to the environment. Manipur Chief Minister had earlier informed that the fire has already crossed Mount ESIi, the highest peak of Manipur.