No COVID-19 Report Required for Devotees Visiting Kamakhya Temple

The authorities of Kamakhya Temple on January 2 announced that people will be able to visit the temple without providing the COVID-19 report.

However, people visiting the temple will have to wear mask and maintain social distancing inside the premises.

The authorities took Twitter to inform about the new development, they wrote: “No more #Covid19 report required for Darshan from today. However, wearing of Mask & Social distancing have to be maintained by everyone.”

Earlier, a test report confirming Covid-19 negative status has been made compulsory for devotees visiting the ancient Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

In a meeting it was also decided that no homestays will be allowed in the houses around Kamakhya temple for the time being.

The shopkeepers selling items for the devotees have been asked to sanitise their hands in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Kamakhya Temple reopened from 08 AM till the Sunset, only for “Parikrama” from 11th Oct 2020. The temple was closed on March 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, a dry run for the vaccination exercise will be conducted in Kamrup Metro district today. The exercise will involve GMCH, Khanapara State Dispensary and Sonapur District Hospital.

Meanwhile, Assam goverment is working on the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive during which around 2 lakh healthcare workers are likely to be inoculated.

According to reports, the State Vaccine Centre, five regional vaccine centres at Silchar, Goalpara, Tezpur, Jorhat and Dibrugarh and 723 cold chain points will come into play in the exercise, the time for which is yet to be announced.