Petrol, Diesel and Liqour to be cheaper, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the additional duties levied on petrol, diesel and liquor during the Covid- 19 pandemic last year will be withdrawn with effect from February 2021.

“All the additional Covid taxes imposed during the COVID-19 epidemic will be withdrawn while I will present the vote on account,” said Sarma.

With the Assembly polls slated to be held in April, the state government instead of a full budget is likely to present a vote on account in the state assembly next month.

As per reports, in May last year, Assam increased excise duty on Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) by 25%. In April last year the Assam government increased the tax on petrol and diesel roughly by Rs 5 per litre.

Sarma further said that the Covid-19 situation has improved in the state and the strain has weakened in recent times. However, he also cautioned about the new strain that emerged in Britain recently.