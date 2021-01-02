Petrol, Diesel and Liqour to be cheaper, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Photo: Deccan Herald

Assam Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the additional duties levied on petrol, diesel and liquor during the Covid- 19 pandemic last year will be withdrawn with effect from February 2021.

“All the additional Covid taxes imposed during the COVID-19 epidemic will be withdrawn while I will present the vote on account,” said Sarma.

With the Assembly polls slated to be held in April, the state government instead of a full budget is likely to present a vote on account in the state assembly next month.

As per reports, in May last year, Assam increased excise duty on Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) by 25%. In April last year the Assam government increased the tax on petrol and diesel roughly by Rs 5 per litre.

Sarma further said that the Covid-19 situation has improved in the state and the strain has weakened in recent times. However, he also cautioned about the new strain that emerged in Britain recently.

