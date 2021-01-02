To Boost Assam Tourism Floating Restaurant to Come up Near Bogibeel Bridge

In a bid to boost tourism in the state of Assam, the Indian Railways has provided its vacant land near Bogibeel bridge for the creation of facilities for a floating restaurant.

According to a tweet from the Ministry of Railways, the “Floating Restaurant” will help in boosting eco-tourism in the region.

The Bogibeel Bridge was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the year 2018.

The Bogibeel bridge connects the south bank of the Brahmaputra river in Assam’s Dibrugarh to Silapathar in Dhemaji bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

It is to be mentioned that it is Asia’s 2nd longest rail-cum-road bridge and has a serviceable period of around 120 years.

It is the 5th longest bridge in India after Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Dibang River Bridge, Mahatma Gandhi Setu and Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The bridge was constructed by a consortium of construction companies headed by Hindustan Construction Company.

Post the inauguration Bogibeel Bridge has become a tourist destination. Visitors from different areas come to see the longest rail cum road bridge of India.

The rush of tourist has increased and often tourists are seen taking selfies on the Bogibeel Bridge.