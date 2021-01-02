Tripura MLA Sushanta Chowdhury Resigns from BJP State Committee

Popular Tripura MLA Sushanta Chowdhury announced in an interaction with the media that he is resigning as invitee member of the BJP state committee.

According to reports, Sushanta said that he will be sending his formal letter of resignation as invitee member from the BJP’s state committee to the state president Dr Manik Saha today.

The MLA further alleged saying, “Many of us from congress and CPI(M) who have to build the party brick by brick to bring change to the communist misrule in Tripura in 2018 assembly poll are ignored now to give mileage to the communist leaders who joined BJP after the poll.”

“Some of us being an MLA are ignored by the state party leaderships. In fact I was accused of organizing unlawful programmes in the name of party on different occasion,” adding to this the MLA said, “There is no system in any party where an MLA has to take prior approval for organizing party programme in his own constituency.”

The youth leader has been a prominent member of BJP’s dissident MLAs who now have mustered support from a considerable number of fellow legislators.

The resignation comes after BJP’s Majlishpur Mandal president Gouranga Bhowmik, who is very close to MLA Chowdhury, was removed from his position.