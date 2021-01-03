Arunachal Pradesh: Dy CM called on Civil Society Organizations to protect nature and maintain ecological balance

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called upon the civil society to take up the responsibility of protecting and preserving the nature, its natural vegetations, wildlife, flora & fauna, rivers and aquatic life.

A meeting was held to discuss the preservation of the environment and maintenance of ecological balance with the District Administration, HoDs, CBOs, NGOs, Youths and Student Organizations of Namsai district at Chongkham Buddha Vihara Campus on Saturday. The meeting has been convened by the Namsai District Administration in view of the rampant destruction of forest resources and natural vegetations.

“The tribal way of life and the food habits revolve around the mother nature. It is therefore equally important to protect and preserve the mother nature and its rich natural vegetations, wildlife, flora & fauna, rivers and aquatic life in order to maintain ecological balance as well as to keep alive the rich cultures and traditions,” Mein said.

He also called upon the people to refrain from illegal hunting and fishing and maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the riverine. While citing about the rich flora and fauna with huge forest coverage, he said, “we must strive to protect and preserve it, as it provides a great potential for tourism.” He said, “when the tourists from outside visit the State, there must be something left to show to them. Our pristine nature and its flora and fauna are the most beautiful things we can show to the visitors”. He also requested the visitors to respect the shrine areas and to maintain the sanctity of the Pagodas during their visits.

MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom said that along with the prevention of rampant destruction of vegetations, massive afforestation must also be taken up in order to maintain the river and underground waters. He also suggested for a committee to be formed to supervise picnicking by the outsiders and appealed the youths of the area to lead in maintaining cleanliness in the picnic spots by properly collecting the leftover and disposing the wastage.

Former Minister, C T Mein also spoke on the occasion and called upon the youths to support the district administration and the govt authorities in this regard and to take up the responsibility voluntarily.

Chairing the meeting, Tai Khamti Chief, Chow Khanseing Namchoom submitted a seven points memorandum to the Deputy Chief Minister.

While proposing for the upgradation of Chongkham EAC to ADC Headquarter, he said that Chongkham is the oldest administrative headquarter of the district. He also requested for posting of sufficient Police personnels in the Chongkham Police Station and establishment of a separate Fire Station at Chongkham.

Namsai Deputy Commissioner, R K Sharma said that indiscriminate destruction of nature and unregulated extractions of forest resources and rivers have posed a threat to the existence of cultures and traditions of local people of the area which has necessitated to convene such meeting.

The meeting adopted resolutions that included: ban on fishing with modern equipment & appliances like electrocution, blastings and large nets, only traditional fishing with angling, small nets with subsistence use will be permitted. A complete ban on hunting, ban on extraction of minor forests products like Toko/Kohu patta, bamboo shoots, banana pods, etc for commercial purpose but only for domestic use/consumption, society to take appropriate steps to preserve the rare & valued species of aquatic animals, flora & fauna, Local Village Council or NGOs to identify the picnic spots and regulate the cleanliness of picnic spots/sites and to keep them clean and unpolluted.

In the meeting, Presidents/Representatives of Namsai based CBOs/NGOs namely Tai Khamti Singpho Council, Tai Khamti Development Society, District Student Union, Chongkham Village Council, All Tai Khamti Singpho Student Union, All Namsai Area Youth Association, Chongkham Youth Association, Momong Youth Association, Farmers Producer Organization and Govt Officers also participated.