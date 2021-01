The BJP and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) would fight together with opponents in the ensuing State assembly election.

Speaking to media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Discussion is already on its way for putting up a joint fight in the election.”

The minister further stated that here had been massive corruption during the Hagrama Mohilary-led government in BTC and the existing coalition government in BTC would institute inquiry in big schemes and projects.