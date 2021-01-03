ITC Hotel in Chennai Turns Covid Hotspot, 85 Test Positive

As many as 85 people, including staff members of ITC Grand Chola in Guindy near Chennai, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Commenting on the situation, J Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, Tamil Nadu, said: “One staff member tested COVID-19 positive on December 15. A total of 609 samples have been collected till now and 85 of those turned out to be positive for the viral disease. The Chennai Corporation has advised saturation testing of all the residents of the hotel.”

In a statement through email, the ITC Grand Chola said the majority of their associates have no contact with the other associates and guests as they are working from home.

It is to be mentioned that this is the second time Chennai is in the news for reporting a COVID-19 cluster. In December 2020, IIT Madras had turned into a COVID-19 hotspot after almost 200 students had tested positive for the virus.