Assam Government to Pay Rs.100 Per Day to Girls for Attending School

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that they are planning to give Rs 100 every day to school and college-going female students so that they attend their classes regularly.

While speaking at a government program at Sivasagar, the minister said that an amount of Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 respectively, for undergraduate and postgraduate students, will be deposited in their bank accounts by the end of January month so that they can utilise the money for buying books.

“We had planned this last year itself but couldn’t implement it because of the spread of Covid-19. We wanted to pay money for attending classes to girls in both schools and colleges,” the minister added.