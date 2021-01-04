BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to undergo Second Angioplasty

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly’s health improves and is said to be discharged within couple of days.

According to reports, Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata said that a medical board of 9 members meet today at 11:30 AM and discussed regarding further treatment plan for Sourav Ganguly with his family members.

Meanwhile, Ddoctors are keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time.

Notably, the former Indian skipper underwent angioplasty after a “mild” heart attack.

Further, Ganguly was was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.