DNSU Opposes Move to Shift Nagaland Express Train to Ledo, Threatens Rail Blockade

Dimapur Naga Students’ Union (DNSU) has threatened to block all trains passing through Dimapur railway station, if NF Railway (NFR) doesn’t immediately rescind its decision to run Nagaland Express up to Ledo and terminate the train there.

The Union stated that the ‘drastic’ decision of NFR has mostly affected the students and the citizens of Nagaland who could not afford airline service and depend on train service for transportation.

It cautioned that it would resort to take ‘action’ if the decision was not revoked immediately.

To meet the needs of the passengers in Ledo, one cannot deprive the rights of the passengers of Dimapur Station, the Union added.